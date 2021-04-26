Former minister Sanjay Deotale dies of Covid-19

Deotale was State Environment and Culture Minister in the Cong-NCP government between 2009 and 2014.

FORMER MINISTER Sanjay Deotale died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Nagpur on Sunday. He was 58. Deotale represented Varora-Bhadravati constituency in Chandrapur district as a Congress MLA uninterruptedly for 20 years till 2014.

He tested positive about a fortnight ago and was hospitalised a few days ago after dip in oxygen saturation level. On Saturday, his condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday afternoon.

Deotale was State Environment and Culture Minister in the Cong-NCP government between 2009 and 2014. He lost to BJP’s Hansraj Ahir in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was, subsequently, denied a ticket in the Assembly elections.

Peeved, Deotale then joined the BJP and got a ticket at the last minute but he failed to make it to the Assembly again.

In 2019, he contested again, this time on a Shiv Sena ticket, but lost to Pratibh Dhanorkar of the Congress. A few months after the election, however, he returned to the BJP fold.