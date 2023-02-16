scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Former Maharashtra minister accused of raping woman at knifepoint

As per the FIR lodged against him, Uttam Prakash Khandare allegedly entered into a relationship with the complainant in 2012 by promising to marry her.

Former Maharashtra minister accused of raping woman at knifepointPolice have booked Khandare along with his aides Mahadev Bhosale, Dashrath Gawali and a woman. (Express Photo/File)
Listen to this article
Former Maharashtra minister accused of raping woman at knifepoint
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Maharashtra minister Uttam Prakash Khandare has been charged with rape by the Pune city police based on the complaint filed by a 37-year-old woman, who also claimed that she gave birth to a boy after the incident.

As per the FIR lodged against him, Khandare allegedly entered into a relationship with the complainant in 2012 by promising to marry her. It is alleged that Khandare raped the complainant woman by threatening her at knife point.

Cheques allegedly given to the complainant by Khandare bounced. It is also alleged that Khandare and his aides threatened to kill the complainant woman. Based on her complaint, police have booked Khandare along with his aides Mahadev Bhosale, Dashrath Gawali and a woman, under sections 376, 377, 406, 420, 506 (2), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

More from Pune

Khandare, now 65, was a Shiv Sena MLA during 1994-1999 from Solapur. He was the minister for social justice and minister of state for sports in this period when Shiv Sena – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in Maharashtra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 18:24 IST
Next Story

Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close