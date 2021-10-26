Former Maharashtra director of sports Narendra Sopal dies at 62

Former Maharashtra director of sports Narendra Sopal (62) passed away Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment in Pune. He will be cremated at Sangli in the afternoon, family sources said.

“Sopal sir endeared himself to all around with his smiling and ever helping qualities. He was instrumental in the development of the Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex having spent over 18 years on various posts,” said Sunder Iyer, secretary, Maharashtra Lawn Tennis Association.

Iyer said: “He was an ardent tennis player and integral part of our team and due to his support, efforts and coordination with the department of sports and Maharashtra government we could host the Davis Cup, ATP Tour, ATP Challenger and any other tennis event without any problems and successfully.”

A thorough team player, Sopal also excelled in cooking and hosting friends. “An extremely down to earth person who could work easily with people. He will be missed,” Iyer added.

Sopal is survived by wife Manjiri, daughter Gandhali Sopal and son Gandhar Sopal.