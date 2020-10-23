Former international water polo player Abhay Dade dies

Dadhe had led the water polo team of Pune University in the All India University competition.

Former international water polo player Abhay Sumant Dade died on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 55. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Dadhe had led the water polo team of Pune University in the All India University competition. He won a bronze medal in water polo at the Asian Games, and was awarded the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award by the Maharashtra government in 1995.

After his retirement, he worked as a swimming organiser. He also served as the president of Maharashtra State Swimming Association, vice-president of Indian Swimming Association and chairman of Water Polo Sub-Committee of Swimming Federation of India, along with Pune District Amateur Swimming Association. He was also the president of Shikshan Prasarak Mandali.

As an organiser, Dade’s efforts contributed to many positive changes in Pune and in Maharashtra, said his close aides.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd