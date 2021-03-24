Former hockey player William D’Souza dies of Covid-19

Former national-level hockey player from Maharashtra, William D'Souza, died of Covid-19 in Pune on Tuesday

Former national-level hockey player from Maharashtra, William D’Souza, died of Covid-19 in Pune on Tuesday. He was 53.

William, a resident of Khadki, is survived by his wife, two daughters and his mother.

William played as a goalkeeper and after retirement, he took up coaching and was associated with the St Joseph’s Convent, Khadki. He was a regular member of Hockey Maharashtra as a manager cum coach. During his stint, he guided the Maharashtra women’s team and helped it reach its highest ranking of 4th place in the senior nationals for the past two successive years.

Recently, William had achieved success in coaching by being adjudicated an FIH Level 1 Coach. He was associated with Hockey Maharashtra as a coach for eight years.

Hockey Maharashtra Honorary Secretary, Manoj Bhore said, “It is really a sad day for Hockey Maharashtra. He was to go with the Sub-Junior Women’s team to Simdega, Jharkhand, but withdrew at the last moment due to some personal commitments…”.

“It is really a great loss which can’t be expressed in words. He gave his 100 per cent, on and off the field, and was like a guardian for many players,” he added.