Former Bank of Baroda manager, 10 others convicted in Rs 79 lakh loan fraud case

A special court in Pune on Friday convicted 11 persons, including a former manager of Bank of Baroda’s Pimple Saudagar branch, over a Rs 79 lakh financial fraud case. The case was investigated by the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI-ACB).

The case had come to light in January 2016, when the accused, including several employees of Shree Mungippa Steel Corporation, MK Associates, Jay Bharat Handloom House, and Aditya Water Suppliers, were found to be allegedly involved in a fraud where loans were disbursed to the firms based on forged documents.

According to the CBI-ACB, the incident took place between January 31, 2015, and June 29, 2015, when Tanaji Shrirang Borkar, the then BoB branch manager, allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the other accused. He allegedly sanctioned and disbursed 14 car loans on the basis of forged documents and violated procedure for sanctioning loans, causing the bank a loss of Rs 79.69 lakh.

The accused have been tried for offenses punishable under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to cheating and fraud, and under sections 13(2) r.w. 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In October 2016, the CBI had chargesheeted 16 individuals, including Borkar, in this case. On Thursday, Special Judge Prahlad Bhagure found Borkar and 10 others guilty under various sections of the law.

The other convicted accused are Anil Balram Yadav, Kunal Mohanraj Das, Dheeraj Ghanshyam Chachalani, Rajesh Panghal, Sonul Eknath Bhalekar, Aman Nadaf, Siddheswar Prakash Bhange, Himanshu Shekhar, Chandan Ghanshyam Chachalani and Vishal Rajput.

The court acquitted five accused — Asha Mahadev Sanap, Rahul Baburao Aher, Manoj Kailash Gaikwad, Kanhaiyalal Jethanand Nathani and Aditya Dattatray Hagavane — all of whom had turned approvers. The court also directed the CBI to file a separate chargesheet within one month from the date of this order against absconding accused Rahul Damodar Ghule.