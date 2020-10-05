Former BJP MLA, 4 corporators & 35 workers arrested for ‘assaulting civic officials, vandalising office’

BJP leaders and party office-bearers refused to comment on the issue. (Representational)

A senior city BJP leader and four corporators, along with 35 party workers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising the civic Water Supply department’s office in Swargate area, and “assaulting” civic officials.

Those arrested include former MLA and BJP leader Yogesh Tilekar, party corporators Virsen Jagtap, Ranjana Tilekar, Rani Bhosale and Vrushali Kamthe, and 35 workers. The BJP leaders were reportedly upset about the irregular water supply to areas in Solapur Road-Kondhwa.

A first information report in the case has been registered by Ashit Jadhav, an executive engineer with the Swargate Water Supply division of PMC.

Jadhav said Tilekar and some others had called him up on Monday morning and told him that they were coming to his office to discuss various problems related to water supply in the area under Yewlewadi ward of PMC.

Tilekar, the corporators and political workers came to the Swargate Water Supply department office at around 12.30 pm on Monday.

According to the complaint, when Jadhav started to talk to them, Tilekar hit the table and then hurled the files kept on it. The persons accompanying Tilekar then used chairs to damage glass panels of cupboards and windows of the office.

Tillekar allegedly dragged Jadhav out of his chair, threatened other staff members and locked them outside the office.

The group of BJP leaders and workers allegedly brought Jadhav and his colleague Rahul Sorte to an open yard on the premises and forcefully applied a teeka on their foreheads, garlanded them and performed a ‘pooja’, all the while shouting slogans and hurling abuses at them, as per the complaint.

Senior Inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi of Swargate police station said, “We have arrested 40 persons after the complaint was registered with us by civic officials. Further probe is on.”

Naikwadi confirmed that those arrested include former MLA Tilekar, four corporators and 35 BJP workers. Police have booked these 40 persons under various Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to assault on government servant, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, rioting, negligent act likely to spread infection (due to coronavirus pandemic) and intentional insult to breach peace.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said he would comment on the alleged incident only after getting detailed information about it.

