Forest department cautions tourists as bee sting cases rise

Little did 14-year-old Riya Ghatkar know that a bee sting while trekking at Amba Ambika caves at Junnar with her school group would lead to intensive care and hospital admission for at least ten days. “We were sitting near the caves when I felt the bee sting and I collapsed,” said Riya who has recovered and is set to attend school at Kadus, Rajgurunagar in Khed tehsil of Pune district.

The incident, that occurred a month ago, saw Jayashree Gargote, founder of Dynamic school at Kadus, also hospitalized after the bee attack. “Seventy of us, including staff, had gone on a trek to Amba Ambika caves on February 27. When some students were stung, we went to help them when some of us got stung too,” recalled Gargote. Most of the 23 students who were stung were discharged after first aid. Only three students (including Riya), and Gargote, were in intensive care. “We have been regularly going for treks to these caves but this is the first time such an incident occurred,” she said.

Across Junnar tehsil, however, there have been at least five incidents of bee attack reported in the past two to three months. Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Junnar tehsil, said such incidents have been reported by tourists who visited Shivneri fort a fortnight ago and others from Savargaon and Narayangaon. “We have put up boards across various locations in Junnar urging tourists to ensure that they do not wear bright-coloured clothes, smoke, use mobile or camera flash lights and avoid strong smelling perfumes and hair oils,” he said.

“We recorded some severe cases at our hospital in Junnar tehsil in Pune district,” Dr Sadanand Raut said. Dr Raut, who is well known in Narayangaon for creating awareness and treating snake bite cases, said in the last two years, he has treated as many as 60 persons stung by bees. “In the recent incident involving school students, Riya was quite critical. She had a rash, severe itching and swelling all over her body. She also had difficulty in breathing and needed oxygen support for three to four days,” Dr Raut recalled. It was only after ten days that she was discharged from Dr Raut’s nursing home at Narayangaon.

While Dr Raut said that these incidents were not unusual, he admitted that there was a rise in cases. “Forest fires can also disturb honey bees apart from the rising summer heat,” he said. N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forest, Pune circle, said there was a possibility of a link between the extreme heat and rising stress levels in bees. “We do not have enough data on cases as most patients who get stung avail of OPD-based treatment and do not report to the forest department,” he said.

To create awareness about honey bees, the forest department had released a postal cover on the issue on World Forestry Day on March 21. “It is wise to keep a safe distance from them and not get too close to the hives as honey bees can feel threatened and then attack,” Praveen said. The bee hives should not be disturbed as bees do not directly attack unless they feel threatened, says Hemantkumar Dumbre, master trainer on apiculture at Central Bee Research and Training Institute, Pune. Dr Satish Pande whose ELA foundation is involved in conservation of nature, said bees do not sting without extreme provocation. “Bees play an important role in pollination and have a distinct place in ecology. But these stings can bring about a lot of morbidity including bronchospasm,” Dr Pande added.