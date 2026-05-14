Between cancellation and concern, families navigate uncertain foreign travel plans

Families usually make summer travel plans months in advance because these trips offer a chance to create lasting memories together. However, concerns about fuel shortages, reports of possible jet fuel disruptions in Europe, flight suspensions, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to cut foreign travel have made travelling emotionally exhausting for several families who have planned expensive holidays.

“Our holiday to Denmark and Sweden has been planned for a long time, and with only a week left before departure, instead of excitement, there is now a growing sense of anxiety,” Dr Kinjal Goyal, Pune-based health psychologist, said.

IATA Agents Association of India officials acknowledge that international travel, which had risen considerably, has been affected.

“Reduced outbound travel demand, combined with escalating fuel costs, may lead to lower passenger traffic, reduced international connectivity and financial strain across airlines, tourism, hospitality, and related sectors. Families are also likely to increasingly shift towards domestic travel or defer leisure travel due to affordability concerns and uncertainty,” Biji Eapen, president of the IATA Agents Association of India, told The Indian Express.

“This is typically the peak season for travel to Europe. However, due to the situation in West Asia, travellers are avoiding routes over the Gulf, and fares for direct flights have doubled. The tourism segment has been affected, although people are still travelling to nearby destinations such as Sri Lanka and other countries. We expect more people to opt for domestic travel. However, those who need to travel abroad for conferences or weddings will continue to do so,” said Devendra Ghule, national treasurer of the IATA Agents Association of India, who has also set up the Pune chapter.

Ghule said that there have been several queries from those who have pre-booked their travel. There are no cancellations but people have raised various doubts and expressed concern about the forthcoming travel.

“If the prime minister’s request to avoid non-essential international travel for at least a year sees wider public response, the ongoing Gulf crisis and rising fuel prices could further intensify pressure on the aviation and tourism sectors. At the same time, for domestic travel to remain accessible and sustainable for the public, there is a growing need for stable and balanced airfare pricing aligned with prevailing market and economic conditions, rather than an entirely deregulated pricing environment that permits excessive fare escalation driven primarily by commercial considerations during periods of high demand or market disruption,” said Eapen, who is also the president of Airline Users Rights and Grievances Redressal Forum.

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Eapen said public concern in India is growing over airlines adding fuel surcharges and raising fares when fuel prices rise, but not passing on equivalent savings when rates fall, leaving passengers bearing the ongoing cost.

For Richa Modak, a Pune-based homemaker, travel is supposed to be restful and reassuring. “Vacations are about creating memories with loved ones and not constantly worrying about fuel availability or the next disruption around the corner. Many of us are finding ourselves more stressed about the journey itself than excited about the holiday,” she said.

Dr Kinjal Goyal said that since there is no official mandate to cancel travel, cancelling now would mean losing money, plans, and months of preparation. “Yet travelling also feels emotionally exhausting because there is constant uncertainty about whether journeys will go as planned,” she said.

The Hantavirus scare

Dr Goyal added that news of outbreaks like the Hantavirus only adds to the feeling of vulnerability, especially when travelling far from home.

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“One of the biggest contributors to this anxiety is social media. Every day, there are alarming posts and speculative claims, many without verified information. Even when mainstream news channels report possibilities rather than confirmed facts, the effect is the same; it fuels fear more than clarity. The ambiguity makes it incredibly hard for travellers to plan calmly or confidently,” she said.