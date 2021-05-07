For well-ventilated homes, a ‘home hack’ with laundry chemicals to enrich surrounding with oxygen

As Covid-19 cases in India rage on, scores of people are staying indoors. Many Covid positive patients, too, are recuperating in home isolation, making good air circulation in indoor spaces an important issue. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Several recent health advisories on Covid-appropriate behaviour have also emphasised on keeping homes amply ventilated.

Suggesting a home hack in order to increase the oxygen concentration inside any indoor setting, Samrat Ghosh of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, has urged people to make use of simple and easily available volatile organic chemicals readily for the same. But this oxygen enricher is not meant for patients in need of medical grade oxygen.

In one of his recent experiments, Ghosh mixed 50 gm of a laundry detergent powder which contained Sodium percarbonate (SPC) and 200 ml of warm water, and stored the mixture in a PET bottle of 2-litre capacity. This mixture can also be poured into a plastic bucket.

“Once stirred well, foam and froth can be seen developing. One has to wait for the foam, created by the formation of oxygen, to settle. Then, slowly loosen the lid of the PET bottle inside the room and slowly release the oxygen into the surrounding. This can be done repeatedly and can enrich the surrounding with oxygen,” explained Ghosh.

The science behind this, Ghosh says, is the presence of Tetracetyl ethylene diamine (TAED) that activates the release of oxygen by decomposing Sodium percarbonate. Similar results can be obtained using Sodium percorate (SPB) for oxygen generation.

“Enriched oxygen in the air we breathe can make one feel good and lift the mood. This can be done at home using handy chemicals and plastic containers. However, this is meant for indoor atmosphere oxygen enrichment only and is not to be administered to patients in need of medical-grade oxygen,” he said.

This cost-effective method can best suit indoor spaces where leaving windows open for long hours is not possible either due to prevailing heat conditions or poor-quality atmospheric air.