For violating rule on BRTS lane: In a first, car drivers to pay Rs 1,000 as fine

As many as eight drivers who strayed into the Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS lane and violated the ban last week will have to cough up a fine of up to Rs 1,000 each. The fine imposed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police is the first of its kind in Pune city. Each car owner will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) chairperson and managing director Nayana Gunde said they have sent registration numbers of eight vehicles, which illegally entered the dedicated BRTS lane. “We have appointed an eight-member team to monitor the lane. Our wardens took down the numbers of the vehicles and forwarded to a team that has sent those to the Pimpri traffic police,” she said.

The eight vehicles include five cars, an autorickshaw and a couple of two-wheelers.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner R K Padmanabhan said the errant drivers will be booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. “It is dangerous… We have already issued a ban notification. Yet vehicles continue to enter the dedicated lane,” he said. The challans, he added, will be sent to the residences of the violators. “Four-wheelers face fines up to Rs 1,000,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said he has asked the officials to take pictures of those violating rules and send those to the police.

