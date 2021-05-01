For phase 3 of vaccination drive, Pune dist gets 20,000 Covishield doses

People gathered in huge numbers from early morning to take tokens for covid vaccination at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Hospital Wanawadi, Pune, on Thursday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

EVEN AS there is no stock of Covid-19 vaccines for the age group of 45 years and above, Pune district health authorities, on an appeal from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have decided to embark on the third phase of the vaccination for the age group of 18 years and above from May 1.

“We have received 20,000 doses of Covishield, specifically for the age group of 18 years and above and they will be allocated to Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of the district,” said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director of medical, Pune circle. A total of 7,500 doses of the vaccine each have been distributed to Solapur and Satara, he said.

Dr Deshmukh said a total of 5,000 Covishield doses each have been distributed to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He, however, said there is no stock left of Covishield and Covaxin for the 45 years and above age group.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer told The Indian Express, that they had received 5,000 doses. “Two centres have been identified at Kamala Nehru hospital and Rajiv Gandhi hospital. For the next seven days, 350 doses will be administered daily over here,” Dr Deokar said. However, people in the age group of 18 to 44 have to be registered on the portal, he said.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune ZP, said they had received 10,000 doses and these will be administered at one centre each at 13 tehsils.

Based on Thackeray’s appeal that on the occasion of Maharashtra Day (May 1), an effort should be made to initiate the vaccination programme for the age group of 18 to 44 years, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the media that it should be started at limited centres in the state.

While Maharashtra has a capability of administering 8 lakh doses daily, Tope at the conference said it all depended on availability.

In Satara too, district health authorities said they would commence the vaccination for the 18 to 44 years age group across five centres. However, no walk-in beneficiaries would be entertained. People in this age group must register on the CoWIN app, Satara district health authorities have said.

Second dose of the vaccine must be taken: Tope

Beneficiaries who have to take the second dose of the vaccine must ensure that they get the jab. “They can take their details from the private centre where the first dose has been administered and then report to any government centre for the second dose,” he said.

Concerns have been raised by several beneficiaries who got their first dose sometime in the first week of March or mid-March and were yet to get their second dose. Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, told The Indian Express that in the case of Covaxin, the second dose, as per the advisory, should be taken within four to six weeks of the first dose.

Vaccinations for those aged above 45 closed for two days

With shortage of Covid vaccine, the PMC has decided to close vaccination for those aged above 45 till it receives adequate supply, while 350 people aged 18 and above will be inoculated at two civic hospitals on the first day of the third phase.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“Third phase of Covid vaccination will be starting on May 1, as per government directions, and it would make those aged between 18 and 44 eligible for the jab,” said Ashish Bharati, health chief of the PMC.

He said those eligible in the third phase can get vaccinated either at Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth or Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada between 11 am and 4 pm.

“Only those who have registered and scheduled their appointment at either of the two civic hospital would be given the jab,” Bharati said.

The civic health chief said the vaccination for those aged above 45 will not take place for the next two days due to inadequate stock. “All the other vaccination centres will remain closed on May 1 and 2. The vaccination for those aged above 45 will resume on May 3 if there is availability of doses,” he said.