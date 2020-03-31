For those in need of help, Pune MC sets up shelters in civic schools

At the shelter home at AIIMS. At the shelter home at AIIMS.

For the many wage labourers and homeless people in the city who have nowhere to go during the lockdown, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up shelters in 11 centres, and also appealed local residents to help such people reach the civic facilities.

Since the nationwide lockdown was imposed last week, thousands of daily wage workers have been trying to leave the city. As this exodus defeats the purpose of the lockdown – to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) — the state government sealed state as well as district borders in an attempt to step them from leaving. However, this measure left thousands of workers stranded, with neither shelter nor a source of income. The state government then directed local administration to make arrangements to accomodate these people.

In accordance with the state government’s directive, the PMC has set up shelter camps at 15 civic schools across the city, where they will be given food and other help.

“So far, there are 859 people in 11 camps. Local residents should approach the PMC if they find someone struggling for shelter or food,” said Madhav Jagtap, deputy municipal commissioner of PMC.

The PMC has also set up four homes for the city’s beggars. As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, only 10 persons are allowed to stay in one room.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd