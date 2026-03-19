For the first time, Pune RTO to switch to 3-letter vehicle registration as MH-12 series nears exhaustion

Pune’s Regional Transport Office (RTO), which issues registrations under the ‘MH-12’ code, has reached the ‘ZG’ series in its two-letter alphabetical sequence. (Representational image)

With over 43 lakh vehicles registered and the two-letter alphabet series nearing exhaustion, Pune’s Regional Transport Office is preparing to shift to a three-letter registration format, which is so far implemented only in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Pune’s Regional Transport Office (RTO), which issues registrations under the ‘MH-12’ code, has reached the ‘ZG’ series in its two-letter alphabetical sequence – and with just a few combinations remaining before ‘ZZ’, the entire two-letter system is expected to be exhausted within three to four months. Once that happens, new vehicles registered in Pune will carry a three-letter alphabetical code in their number plates for the first time.