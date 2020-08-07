For the first time, PMC sees negative trend in active to positive cases in a week

The PMC had tested maximum of 45,007 patients in a week during July 17 to 23 and identified the highest number of 11,730 new patients in the week. (File) The PMC had tested maximum of 45,007 patients in a week during July 17 to 23 and identified the highest number of 11,730 new patients in the week. (File)

For the first time since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this week witnessed a negative trend in active to positive cases with more patients recovering than those getting infected with the virus.

In the data released by the civic administration, the PMC registered a negative trend of active to positive cases of -14.4 per cent between July 31 and August 6. Since the outbreak, the civic body has seen rapid spread of infection, which increased further after it scaled up testing in its jurisdiction limits.

The PMC had tested maximum of 45,007 patients in a week during July 17 to 23 and identified the highest number of 11,730 new patients in the week. The PMC’s efforts to scale up testing led to the highest jump of 6,409 active cases in a week, which also registered highest 54.6 per cent trend of active to positive cases.

However, since then, the jump in active cases slowed down with an increase of 1,162 the following week between July 24 and 30. “The highest number of active cases on any given day so far has been 18,215 on July 30. Thereafter, the PMC registered more patients being cured than newly infected, bringing the active cases tally to 16,975 on August 6,” the report stated.

With the number of active cases coming down by 1,240 by the end of the week, when compared to the week before, has shown the trend of active to positive cases drop to -14.4 per cent, the report added.

From July 31 to August 6, the PMC also witnessed maximum 10,527 patients recovering from the viral infection while 8,600 new patients were registered. A total of 172 deaths were reported in the period, which is two per cent of the total new patients in the week, an increase from 1.9 per cent the week before.

As on August 6, the mortality rate in PMC area was reported at 2.35 per cent with 1,456 deaths so far. While the critical rate was at 3.97 per cent, 43,606 out of the total 62,037 patients have been recovered, taking the recovery rate to 70.29 per cent. At present, 27.36 per cent of the total cases is active while the doubling rate of positive cases is 32.51 days.

The PMC has carried out 3,02,945 tests so far, which is 68,402 tests per million, highest by any civic body in the country. The confirmation rate recorded by the civic body was at 20.48 per cent. The tracing of suspected Covid-19 infected patients has improved with 12.45 persons behind every positive patient.

