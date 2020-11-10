For the first time in eight months, I am inaugurating a school, a place of hope: Aaditya in Pune

Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray. (File)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government wants to build a “new Maharashtra” and set up eminent schools where every student will get the privilege of receiving quality education, state Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray, said at an event in Pune on Tuesday.

“Our education system should help pique curiosity in students and encourage practical learning rather than rote learning,” said Aaditya at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Chatrabhuj Narsee School at Amanora Township in Hadapsar.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe also attended the event.

“Since the past eight months, I have only been inaugurating Covid centres across the state… this is the first time in eight months I am inaugurating a school, which is a place of hope and positivity, and I am grateful and happy about it,” said Aaditya.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said, “Post Covid, the way schools operate will undergo a change, which needs to be considered while designing and operating schools. It must be in sync with the guidelines set up by the state government.”

Tupe said he was happy to see that Hadapsar was becoming a centre of education.

Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director of Amanora Park Town and City Corporation, said, “We at Amanora already have all schools of various education patterns like ICSE and CBSE and now, with the Cambridge and IBDP school, we are trying to complete the education offering from Amanora.”

