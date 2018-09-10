For the first time, homes of 500 villagers in Velhe taluka to be lit up

At Chander, the team supplied solar-powered equipment like LED lanterns, home and street lights, along with water pumps. (Express photo) At Chander, the team supplied solar-powered equipment like LED lanterns, home and street lights, along with water pumps. (Express photo)

Ushering in light into the lives of over 500 villagers of Velhe taluka, around 65 km from Pune city, is a team of scientists from the Science and Technology Park (STP) who are in the final stages of preparations to take up electrification work.

Set out to replicate its own success story of electrifying Chander village in April this year, also in the same area of Pune district, the team members were quick to realise that most villages in the taluka did not have electricity and clean drinking water supply. At Chander, the team supplied solar-powered equipment like LED lanterns, home and street lighting facilities, along with water pumps.

In May, the team undertook intensive survey across 16 villages in the taluka and decided to extend similar facilities to all of them. The villages include Mangaon, Shirkoli, Tekpole, Vadghar, Rule, Harpud, Ghol, Gondekhal and Ghivashi.

“Although these areas are sparsely populated, it is a reality that the people have lived without power supply or continuous water supply,” said Rajendra Jagdale, the director general of STP that operates from the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The population in each of these villages typically ranges from 30 members living in eight households to 95 members living in 27 households.

About the projects planned, the director general said: “After the monsoon, we will adopt and initiate works at six villages in Velhe taluka. Along with power supply, these villages will also be provided with clean and safe drinking water round the clock.”

With all desired funds expected to be accumulated in the coming days, the STP team is expected to begin work this

month itself.

“We are holding final talks with the funding agencies and we hope to take up work in the six villages soon. Once the work is underway, our team will need 30 to 45 days to transform a village,” said another official from the STP. According to estimates, electrification and providing drinking water facilities to each of these villages will cost anywhere between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App