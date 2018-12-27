For the first time, grapes to be exported to Australia

The grape season in India has started on a positive note, with exports taking off early. The produce is set to conquer new shores this season with grape traders signing contracts for Australian markets. This will be the first time that Indian grapes will be exported to Australia.

Jagannath Khapre, president of the Grape Exporters Association, said, “A small quantity of grapes will be sent this year as an experimental consignment. Based on the feedback, further trade contracts will be drawn up”. This year, the export market started almost two months in advance. Exports to the European Union, which begin after January, started in November.