For Swargate-Katraj stretch, Maha-Metro likely to recommend underground route

THE Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) is likely to recommend an underground route for the stretch between Swargate and Katraj.

“The detailed project report of the Metro route from Swargate to Katraj is nearing completion. It will be submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation for approval,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro.

Maha-Metro is the agency in charge of implementing the Pune Metro project and it has already started work on the Pimpri-Swargate and Ramwadi-Vanaz routes. The PMC had urged Maha-Metro to extend the route from Swargate to Katraj.

However, there was a lot of discussion over the route as construction of an elevated track was not possible due to the number of flyovers on the Satara Road stretch.

While the Maha-Metro considered constructing an underground route, financial feasibility of the project was a source of concern since each km of the route would involve an expenditure of Rs 500 crore. Now, Maha-Metro has decided that even if the cost of building a 6-km underground route is at least Rs 3,000 crore, it would be feasible given the number of passengers on the route, which passes through crowded localities.

The PMC will now have to ensure funding for the rail route and the civic body will discuss the proposal before it gets the final go-ahead.