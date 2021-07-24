For second year, state reduces academic syllabus for Class 1 to 12 by 25 per cent

Similar announcements were made by other academic boards such as the CBSE, ICSE and others last year. (Representational)

The state Education department has once again reduced the academic syllabus for students from Class 1 to 12 by nearly 25 per cent, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

This is the second consecutive year when the syllabus has been reduced by the Education department to alleviate the burden on students amidst the pandemic.

Last year, similar announcements were made by other academic boards such as the CBSE, ICSE and others.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

In a video post, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that details of lessons that have been omitted have been uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT).

A total of 101 chapters – 22 in primary (Class 1 to Class 4), 20 in secondary (Class 5 to 10) and 59 in higher secondary (Class 11 and Class 12) – have been omitted across all subjects.

Vikas Garad, deputy director of SCERT, said that the subject-wise detailed syllabus is available on the website, http://www.maa.ac.in, and the reduced syllabus is the same as last year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the state have not opened physically yet, except in rural areas. Though online classes began from June 15, teachers have been pointing out the difficulties in completing the syllabus for all students since many do not have access to online learning.