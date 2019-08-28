For safety audit of BRTS route, PMC likely to appoint IIT

Under criticism for its failure to effectively implement the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake a safety audit of the BRTS route from Swargate junction to Katraj junction.

In a proposal, tabled in the Standing Committee Tuesday, the civic administration said the redevelopment of BRTS route on Satara Road has been undertaken. “The redevelopment of BRTS route on Satara Road had started in 2017.

Almost 70 per cent of the redevelopment work — including redevelopment of dedicated BRTS lane, footpath and bicycle track — on the BRTS route has been completed,” said Vipin Sharma, additional municipal commissioner.

At present, the work on the stretch from Bharati Vidyapeeth to Padmavati Chowk and Dugad Chowk to Laxminarayan theatre is underway for widening and redevelopment of motor vehicle lanes, cycle tracks

and footpath.

Sharma said elected representatives have been raising the issue of poor quality of railings on the BRTS corridor in the general body meetings, and the civic administration has taken necessary action on it.

“We are of the opinion that the safety audit of the BRTS route has to be done to identify the shortcomings and take necessary measures of safety on the route. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Powai will be asked to carry out the safety audit of the route as it had done the same for the BRTS route on Nagar Road and Alandi Road in 2015-16,” Sharma said, adding that Rs 19 lakh is the expected expenditure for the safety audit.

The IIT will review the detailed BRTS operational plan provided by the PMC, conduct two to three visits for the full stretch for each stage, both day and night time inspections will be conducted at the site, he said.

Based on field surveys, the institute would identify hazardous nodes and links, evaluate maneuverability of BRTS buses, safety analysis of critical sections – including merging sections, diverting sections, bus stations, intersections and grade separator facilities.

He added that the IIT team will also conduct passenger path analysis for safe movement of BRTS passengers to and from bus stops, maneuverability analysis of BRTS buses at bus stops, besides assessing safety of non-motorised vehicle users and safety of pedestrians.

It will also analyse and propose the effectiveness of suggested safety devices and their impact on field, assess quality and suitability of various BRTS components, review the existing design of railings along BRTS corridor and suggest suitable design regarding safety, review progress of work as executed with reference to earlier tender and ongoing tender with reference to its quality, safety and allied issues and finally create concise study report for each stage.