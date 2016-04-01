For raising demands, Ammunition Factory workers’ union president gets the axe

A WORKER from the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK), who was among the three workers who had undertaken a fast unto death, demanding that the staff be increased in the Danger Building Unit, has been suspended by the factory administration without being giving a reason. Factory workers and even many officers have expressed their concern on this ‘vicious move’.

As reported by The Indian Express two days ago, three workers from AFK – Suresh Kumar, Arif Shaikh and Ajaykumar Yadav – had started their fast unto death for various long pending demands, mainly an increase in the number of workers in Danger Building section of the factory. They had called off the fast after the management promised a dialogue.

However, on Wednesday, a letter was issued to Ajaykumar Yadav stating that he had been suspended from his duty, a source from the AFK said. Yadav is the president of Ammunition Factory Workers’ Union.

“It is a very wrong and vicious move on part of the factory. These workers were fighting for very genuine reasons, which are at core of the production and safety concerns. The workers had ended the strike after the factory administration assured them of talks. Now, this suspension is really shocking.” said an officer from AFK on condition of anonymity.

A worker from the factory, who has served for over 20 years, said, “We are angry. We feel that this issue must be brought to the notice of the Defence ministry.” The Express had reported on Sunday about how the AFK, which is one of the major manufacturers of ammunition, mainly for Defence forces, is grappling with a serious problem, of low strength in the crucial Danger Building section. The paucity of workers in this section has not only led to a bottleneck in production but even worse, safety issues leading to accidents in the past.

As per the latest figures, the number of man hours per year at Danger Building (where explosives are handled) needed to meet production targets is around 38 lakh man hours while that of Non Danger Building is around 24 lakh man hours. In spite of this proportion, the number of Danger Building workers is 1,461 as against that of Non Danger Building workers which is 4,100, a number which is inverse to what is required.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App