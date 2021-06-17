For PMPML e-buses and private e-vehicles, 15 new charging stations to be set up in Pune

A bus being sanitized at the Swargate depot in Pune. (Express file photo by Ashish Kale)

As part of its initiative to promote the use of electric vehicles, the Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to set up 15 new charging stations in addition to the existing two stations for PMPML bused.

“The PMPML, a public transport bus service with a fleet of 2,431 buses, had already inducted 150 e-buses in 2019. It is in the process of procuring additional 500 e-buses in its fleet, with 150 of them being added through the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of EV scheme of Union government. The new buses will join the fleet by December this year,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML managing director.

For the 150 e-buses of PMPML already on the roads, the civic body has made two charging stations operational, with 90 buses being charged in Bhokrainagar and 60 in Nigdi. “Now, 15 new charging stations have been proposed in the city… 13 of them will come up in the PMPML depot and two in workshops,” said a civic officer.

The PMC is also planning to allow private e-vehicles to use the charging stations set up for PMPML in depots. As of March 2021, the city already has 156 e-buses, 398 electric four-wheelers, 239 electric three-wheelers and 3,264 electric two-wheelers.

The civic body has also joined hands with Vitro Motors for its ‘hire and ride’ e-bike facility. “The company has planned to provide 10,000 electric bikes for the rental bike scheme. It will be setting up charging infrastructure at 500 locations with 2,000 charging points and 3,000 swapping points,” said the civic officer.

Vitro Motors has also signed an MoU with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) about the rental bike scheme, with plans to set up similar infrastructure near Metro stations.

Currently, the charging station costs Rs 8 to 9 per unit, with 50 per cent discount for night usage.

The NITI Aayog had earlier selected Pune as the country’s first Urban Mobility Lab with e-mobility as priority. Recently, by creating a readiness plan and establishing an EV fund, Pune city has found a spot among ’50 champion cities’ representing the boldest urban innovations of the past year.

The city has advanced to the final stage of the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, a worldwide competition that encourages and spreads most promising ideas by cities. The top 15 cities will win $1 million each as financial assistance to implement their breakthrough ideas.

