For operating without environmental clearance: NGT orders inspection of PMC incinerator plant

The NGT has issued notice to the PMC and other authorities and has directed them to file a report by April 23. (File photo) The NGT has issued notice to the PMC and other authorities and has directed them to file a report by April 23. (File photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for an inspection of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) incinerator plant at Mundhwa for allegedly operating without the required environmental clearance.

Hearing a petition by resident Mohan Kudale, the western zone bench of the NGT has directed the Union Environment ministry, Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) and the Pune District Collector to jointly inspect the unit and submit a report.

“It said that if the allegations are found to be correct, appropriate action in accordance with law be instituted against the PMC. It called for an action taken report to be filed in the NGT before the next date” said Saurabh Kulkarni, the petitioner’s lawyer.

He said the PMC is running its Mundhwa incineration plant without environmental clearance and risking the lives of nearby residents. The civic body had built the plant to burn animal carcasses.

The NGT has issued notice to the PMC and other authorities and has directed them to file a report by April 23.

The petitioner had called for the plant’s operations to be stopped. “Demolish the incinerator plant and restore… the environment to its original position as there is no provision in the law to grant environment clearance after operations start,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd