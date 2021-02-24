For helping discover one of earliest galaxies: IUCAA team receives ASI New Discovery Award ’21

The ASI award is given every year to an Indian national for a discovery made in the country.

An Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics team led by Dr Kanak Saha, associate professor, received the Astronomical Society of India (ASI) New Discovery Award this year, for the discovery of “Lyman continuum emission from a galaxy at z=1.42.” The award was given at an online programme on February 20.

Dr Saha’s research helped in discovering one of the earliest galaxies in extreme ultraviolet light in universe and observations were made by using AstroSat of ISRO, which is India’s first multi-wavelength satellite-telescope.

In an official statement on Tuesday, Saha said, “Indeed, it is very satisfying to receive this award…I, on behalf of the entire team members, thank the ASI. I also take this opportunity to thank the entire AstroSat team and ISRO…”