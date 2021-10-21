For first time since second wave, no Covid death reported in city

A day after active Covid-19 cases in the city dropped below 1,000, no deaths due to the infection were reported from Pune city for the first time in eight months.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported in PMC areas on Wednesday. However, 112 new Covid-19 cases were identified while 118 patients recovered from the infection on the day. There are 151 patients in critical condition while 178 patients are on oxygen therapy.

The number of active cases has further dropped to 988 in the city.

Pune had seen the maximum number of active Covid-19 cases — 56,636 — on April 18, but the number has dropped steadily since then.

The daily positivity rate is around 2 per cent in the city, with nearly 5,000 tests conducted daily.

“This is the second time that the PMC has registered no Covid-19 deaths in a day since it registered its first death last year. Earlier, on February 6, no Covid-19 deaths were reported, 10 months after registering the first death due to the infection in the city… ,” said a civic health officer.

He said the slowdown in infection and the decreasing trend of deaths due to Covid-19 was mainly due to ramped up vaccinations across the city, with nearly 50 lakh doses administered so far.

The PMC had registered its first Covid-19 patient on March 8 last year and the first death due to the infection was recorded on March 30, when a 52-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection. The civic body had a mortality rate of 2.47 per cent due to Covid-19 on February 6 , which has dropped to 1.8 per cent now.

Most lockdown norms in the city have been relaxed, with almost all services and activities gradually going back to normal.

Pune has so far seen 5,03,469 cases of the viral infection and 9,067 deaths since the outbreak in March last year. The overall case fatality rate is 1.8 percent while 98 per cent is the recovery rate of Covid patients in the city.