For converting wet waste to vermicompost, Pune civic bodies to get Rs 1,500 per tonne from Maharashtra govt

To encourage urban local bodies to scientifically dispose of wet waste by turning it into vermicompost, the Maharashtra government has declared a financial incentive of Rs 1,500 per tonne to civic bodies which do so successfully.

In a resolution, the state government said if any civic body wanted the incentive, it would have to submit the vermicompost for testing with the agriculture department every three months. The vermicompost will also have to be sold under the brand of ‘Harit Maha City Compost’, created by the state government.

The civic body would also have to secure at least three stars under the Swachh Survey, and its claims of making the city garbage-free would have to be verified by the state government.

In some cities, vermicomposting has already been made compulsory for residential properties but doubts have been raised about whether the initiative is being implemented properly. It has been observed that property owners implement the project for the sake of the incentives, but stop doing so after a while.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) provides discounts in property taxes for properties that efficiently operate vermicomposting projects in their premises and dispose of the entire waste generated by the housing units.