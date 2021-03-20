Pune Municipal Corporation passes resolution to urge Centre to declare posthumous Bharat Ratna to Phule couple

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has passed a resolution urging the Centre to declare posthumous Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, to social reformer couple Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule for their pioneering contribution to women's education in the country(file photo)

The resolution was tabled by Congress leader Ulhas Bagul in the general body and was unanimously passed with the support of all political parties. The resolution of the request will now be forwarded to the state and central governments.

Jyotirao Phule, born in 1827, worked towards the eradication of untouchability and caste system, while making an effort to educate women. He died in 1890. Savitribai, born in 1831, contributed to promoting women’s education in the country; she died in 1897. The couple started the first school for girls at Bhidewada, Pune, in 1848. The Satyashodhak Samaj, society of truth seekers, was formed in his leadership to ensure equal rights for people from exploited castes and the emancipation of oppressed classes.

“The PMC is the first civic body in the country to pass a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule,” said Bagul, leader of the Congress in the PMC.

As of now, veteran educationist Maharishi Dhondo Keshav Karve and classical singer Pandit Bhimsen Joshi from the city are recipients of Bharat Ratna. People have an emotional connection with the social work of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. Their house is conserved as a national monument. The PMC has also built a memorial of Jyotirao Phule in the premises of the civic headquarters, while memorials of the couple have been built in different places across the country.

He said even Pune’s university is named after Savitribai Phule, while there were scholarships name after them as well. “The resolution has now been passed in the general body meeting of the PMC. It will be forwarded to the state government, so that they can recommend this to the central government,” Bagul added.



He also said, “If both are declared Bharat Ratna, then they will be the first couple to get the highest civilian award of the country. Moreover, this will be an inspiration to those working for equality of all and contribute to maintaining social unity.