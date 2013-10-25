The dog training school of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is home to an unfortunate irony. The canines live in a concrete structure with all facilities,including ceiling fans. However,the trainers have to stay in a tin structure,which leaks in the monsoon,is a hearth in summers and is overcrowded. In spite of repeated requests from the trainers,no action has been taken by the CID administration.

The 50-year-old school is the central institute for training canines,which are recruited in state polices various wings. The school trains a batch of 20 dogs at a time in three streams  bomb detection,narcotics detection and Indian Penal Code crimes. Each canine has two dedicated trainers who are with the them round the clock. At present,a batch of 17 dogs is under nine-month training and are accompanied by 34 trainers.

A visit to the school,which is situated on the premises of Pune police headquarters,revealed that the dogs have all necessary facilities,including concrete kennels with grill doors,proper lighting and ceiling fans. But on entering the dormitory set for trainers,one can feel the scorching heat even on an October afternoon. There is not enough ventilation and the tin roof has multiple leakages.

A trainer said,You cant imagine the scorching heat on a summer night. One can not even enter during the day. There arent enough fans and the one installed dont work properly. In rainy season,the roofs leak from multiple points. At least 15 times during this monsoon,water entered the dormitory and we had to stay up all night with our belongings on the beds. There are 30 beds in the 35 feet by 30 feet shed and no space to keep our belongings.

Another staffer said,We have complained to the CID administration several times but no action has been taken. At least the canines,who cant tolerate the heat,have a better place to stay.

He added,Training programmes go on either for six or nine months. We stay away from home for so long. We all have chosen this wing,the least we deserve is better accommodation.

A senior officer with the CID,who first refused to comment,later said on condition of anonymity,The CID administration is aware of the fact that the accommodation facility is in a bad state. We have been looking for an alternative facility for a long time. Some other CID officers,whom Newsline tried to contact,did not answer the phone.

