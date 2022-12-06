For bird lovers in Pune, a basic ornithology course from Dec 12

An interactive course on basic ornithology is set to begin at Pune’s Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) from December 12. Conducted jointly by Ela Foundation and BORI, the 19th ‘Certificate Course in Basic Ornithology’ aims to sensitise participants on diverse subjects like the history of ornithology, bird identification, migration, feeding habits, evolution etc.

Through more than 40 interactive multimedia talks, participants can learn about bird anatomy, physiology, bird flight, breeding, the ecological role of birds, birds as bioindicators, habitats, cultural aspects, bird photography, bird call recording, avian diseases, first aid, conservation, field study methods, technology for conservation, and applied ornithological aspects.

The course also includes special simplified talks on bird flu, wind farms and birds, vulture conservation, secretive owls, and house sparrows, among other topics.

Male Baya Weaver.

Four field visits will be held to introduce participants to various bird habitats and to help them learn techniques for observing birds from a scientific perspective. The talks will be conducted by eminent ornithologists, scientists, and field experts.

While the lectures will be held on Mondays and Thursdays, between 6-8.30 pm, at J N Tata Hall at BORI, the field visits will be held on Sundays.

Who can apply?

Anyone with a liking for birds is welcome, noted ornithologist Dr Satish Pande, founder-director of ELA Foundation, said. Admissions are limited and the course is conducted on a no-profit, no-loss basis. Ela Foundation is also conducting this course in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of Maharashtra. For details, contact 9579891803 or 9823248053 between 9 am and 9 pm.