For better planning and development, Maharashtra seeks one plan for entire Pune

The state government said a single DP for the entire civic jurisdiction will help make the process of revision and planning of development projects easier. (Express photo) The state government said a single DP for the entire civic jurisdiction will help make the process of revision and planning of development projects easier. (Express photo)

Different areas in Pune will no longer have separate development plans (DPs) as the state government has directed all planning authorities, including municipal corporations, to prepare one single DP for their respective civic jurisdictions. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has three DPs for the city, and it is also in the process of preparing a fourth DP for the 11 villages that were merged in the civic jurisdiction last year.

In its notification, the government said if there were two different DPs, one for the city’s old limits and the second one for newly-included areas, a revised DP, which covers the entire civic area, should be drawn up to plan development projects effectively. While the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act says that a DP is valid for 20 years, after which the planning authority should revise it, the state government has directed that existing DPs should be revised in advance.

“Even if the DP of the second part has not completed the entire 20-year term, the planning authority, irrespective of the time the DP has been under implementation, has to undertake the process of revising DPs of all the areas at the same time,” stated the notification.

In 2012, the state government had tried to counter the inordinate delay in the revision process of DPs by directing all civic bodies to start the process of revision three years before the completion of the DP’s 20-year term. In the current notification, the state government noted that as new areas are included in the civic jurisdiction, the process of preparing independent DPs for them is undertaken. Different DPs are drawn up, and approved, in different years for areas in the same civic jurisdiction.

“The revision of DPs is done separately for different areas and this can create many hurdles in preparing the DP, and this hinders effective planning of development projects. The planning process, especially of roads that pass through areas across multiple DPs, and other development proposals can face problems,” it stated.

The state government said a single DP for the entire civic jurisdiction will help make the process of revision and planning of development projects easier.

“The state government’s decision is a welcome step to effectively plan development activities for the entire city. The civic body used to prepare separate DPs for different areas, as per their inclusion in city limits, and the different rules and plans often created confusion among local residents,” said a PMC officer.

He pointed out that the PMC revised the DP for the old parts of Pune in 2017, while a separate DP for 23 newly-included villages was approved in 2012, the process of preparing a DP for Yeolewadi village has been completed and the civic body has started preparing yet another DP for the 11 villages merged in PMC’s jurisdiction last year.

“This decision will ensure that from now, there won’t be four DPs for the city, but only one,” added the official.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App