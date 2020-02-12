‘For better education, health, more jobs’: MLA Rohit Pawar to launch foundation to uplift Karjat-Jamkhed

MLA Rohit Pawar addresses a press conference on the formation of Karjat-Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation, in Pune on Tuesday. (Photo: Ashish Kale) MLA Rohit Pawar addresses a press conference on the formation of Karjat-Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation, in Pune on Tuesday. (Photo: Ashish Kale)

Elected to state legislative assembly from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday declared the formation of Karjat Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation that will work towards improving the condition of his constituency.

Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said the foundation was an effort to uplift the residents of Karjat-Jamkhed by making available better education, health and employment opportunities.

“The index of education and other sectors is very low. The male to female sex ratio is very low. The foundation will take up various initiatives that will improve the development index of the constituency. The target is to top in Ahmednagar district in the next three years and then lead in the state by the end of five years,” Pawar said.

The NCP legislator said he had been on a tour of the Assembly constituency to understand the issues faced by people.

“I found that 650 girls did not pursue secondary and higher education due to issues related to commute and distance. Also, I observed that girls drop out more due to lack of proper toilet facilities in the schools in the region,” he said.

To provide employment opportunities, Pawar said he will work towards promoting tourism in the constituency. He further added that steps will be taken at various levels to promote tourism in the constituency, which will include a web series with six episodes on 22 tourist locations of Karjat Jamkhed. Every week, one episode will be made available on the official YouTube channel of the region.

“The development of the region and tourism will provide business opportunities to our youth and women,” Pawar said.

The foundation will also make an effort to encourage its native people settled outside the constituency to contribute in the development of the region, he said, adding that the foundation aimed to solve major problems by focusing on issues such as education, health, water conservation, women’s empowerment and tourism.

“The initiative will be taken towards economic development of the constituency by bringing public, private and government entities together. This initiative will be the first of its kind in India. We have also launched a Karjat-Jamkhed taluka logo, which will be placed as a brand for investors and tourists,” Pawar said, adding that state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will inaugurate the ‘Karjat-Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation’ at Laxmi Lawns in Hadapsar on February 15.

Pawar also said a website will be developed to provide a platform for funding through corporate social responsibility and for all enterprises to come together and work in unison for the development of Karjat-Jamkhed.

He said, “We will also launch a website to address and resolve issues regarding water conservation, education, healthcare and women’s empowerment in the constituency through donation from people and corporate sector. It will include information on the historical importance of the district, its features and other information on film shootings, including location, accommodation and dining.”

According to Pawar, the foundation will work with India’s leading NGOs and social activists and will strive to pave a path of development that will inspire others to follow it.

