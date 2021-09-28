Foot and mouth disease stalks livestock in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Pune and Ahmednagar districts have become the epicentre for the most recent outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the state. So far, over 530 animals have been infected and 80 have died mostly because of the delay in the second cycle of vaccination in the state.

The state animal husbandry department has started vaccination against the disease on a mission mode to control the present outbreak.

A fatal viral disease of hoofed animals, the central government coordinates special vaccination drives against the disease twice a year. The first round of vaccination happens in September/October while the second round is done after six months. The central government provides the vaccines while the state government carries out the drives.

The present outbreak is centred around Pune and Ahmednagar with the talukas of Indapur, Ahmednagar, Parner and Nevasa emerging as hot spots. Due to compromised immunity animals become susceptible to haemorrhagic septicaemia and other diseases which causes death in the animals. Dr VV Limaye, joint commissioner and head of the Institute of Veterinary Products said as per set norms 16,896 animals who reside within the 5 km radius of the infected animals would be vaccinated at the earliest.

Officers said this present outbreak is much more severe than the last year and is mainly due to the delay in the second round of vaccination this year.

India had reported 7 outbreaks last year with 105 animals being infected. A total of three animals had died due to FMD related complaints last year.