Food, theatre and more: Here is our pick on how to spend Republic Day in Pune

India is celebrating Republic Day on coming Wednesday, January 26. If you are in Pune, here are our recommendations on how to spend the day.

Sheraton Grand, Pune has organised an elaborate brunch to celebrate the culinary diversity of India on Republic Day. Among the delicacies from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, among others, are Subz Shikampuri, Prawn Goan Curry, Gosht-e-Galawati, Bhindi Jaipuri, Nalli Nihari and Gosht Dum Biryani. The feast starts from 12 pm. Entry fee: Rs 1,650 plus taxes (brunch with food); Rs 2,150 plus taxes (spirited brunch). Contact: 7720004877.

If you are in mood for a visual treat, Dastan-e-Badi Baanka, an online performance of an age-old dramatic storytelling form, is attempting to capture the spirit of Mumbai. The Maximum City embodies the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which has been glorified by many and slammed by several. The performance, by Dhanasree Khandkar and Akshay Shimpi, will be held on January 26 and January 28, 11 am. Entry fee: Rs 150 on Ticket Khidakee https://www.ticketkhidakee.com/dastanebadibaanka26jan

The Hindi film industry was one of the avenues explored by some of the finest jazz musicians after Indian independence. Gyaan Adab is a session on the book “Jazzing Up Bollywood” by author KV Ramesh. According to him, “Jazz, born out of the African-American culture of New Orleans, USA, was the most popular American music genre of the 1930s and 1940s. The influence of Jazz was felt worldwide during the second World War. With American soldiers, jazz travelled to different countries where the war ensued. The end of the Second World War witnessed the British leaving India and with this many musicians who played western music found themselves without a job. The Hindi film industry came to their rescue, and thus was born one of the finest art of fusing jazz-like structures to Hindi film music.” The event will look at this evolution during the 1950s and how some music directors wove elements of jazz into popular Hindi songs. On January 26, 7 pm. Zoom ID:813 2679 9530, Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81326799530. Passcode: guldasta.

Marathi play Tila Kahi Sangaichai revisits a common concern about inter-personal gender politics: “In this so-called age of equality and modern lifestyles, how modern are we really- deep down in our hearts? Has anything at all changed in a husband-wife relationship in the 21st century?” The two-and-a-half-hour play will be held on January 26 at Natsamrat Nilu Phule Rang Mandir, 12.30 pm, and Ram Krishna More Auditorium, 5.30 pm. Entry fee: Rs 300 onward.