Food safety raid in Pune seizes adulterated mango pulp worth over Rs 2.23 Lakh

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By Vaishnavi Gujar (Intern)
In a major crackdown under a summer special drive, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, carried out a raid on Thursday targeting the production and sale of adulterated food products in the district. Acting on confidential information, officials uncovered a large-scale operation involved in manufacturing adulterated mango pulp, seizing stock worth ₹2,23,196 in total.
The raid was conducted at a facility in Maval’s Urse region operated by Mohammad Ekramul alias Akram Gulam. Upon inspection, authorities found that the unit was producing mango pulp using unauthorized colors and adulterants.The team collected six food samples for laboratory analysis and seized 3,282.9 kilograms of adulterated mango pulp, raw mango fruit, and related materials. The confiscated stock, valued at ₹1,61,816, was later destroyed due to its perishable nature.
Further investigation revealed that the adulterated products were supplied to Avishkar Enterprises in Rakshewadi of Rajgurunagar in Taluka Khed.A follow up inspection at this establishment led to the collection of an additional sample and the seizure of 558 kilograms of mango pulp worth ₹61,380.
The entire operation was carried out under the guidance of senior FDA officials, including Assistant Commissioner N. R. Sarkate and Commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil, along with a team of food safety officers.
“During the summer drive, if citizens suspect any food adulteration, they should immediately contact the administration on the toll-free number 1800222365. Fruit vendors and juice manufacturers must not operate without a valid license. Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, operating without a license can attract a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh,”said D.V. Bhogawade Assistant Commissioner of Food, Pune Division.