Food safety raid in Pune seizes adulterated mango pulp worth over Rs 2.23 Lakh

By Vaishnavi Gujar (Intern)

In a major crackdown under a summer special drive, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, carried out a raid on Thursday targeting the production and sale of adulterated food products in the district. Acting on confidential information, officials uncovered a large-scale operation involved in manufacturing adulterated mango pulp, seizing stock worth ₹2,23,196 in total.

The raid was conducted at a facility in Maval’s Urse region operated by Mohammad Ekramul alias Akram Gulam. Upon inspection, authorities found that the unit was producing mango pulp using unauthorized colors and adulterants.The team collected six food samples for laboratory analysis and seized 3,282.9 kilograms of adulterated mango pulp, raw mango fruit, and related materials. The confiscated stock, valued at ₹1,61,816, was later destroyed due to its perishable nature.