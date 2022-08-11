Food delivery agent robbed by suspects on high-end sports bike

Updated: August 11, 2022 9:32:07 am
A 29-year-old food delivery executive was robbed of his cell phone by two suspects who came riding a high-end sports bike in Navi Sangvi area.
The incident comes just days after the Pimpri Chinchwad police had busted a gang which was training minors to use high-end sports bikes to snatch chains.
The incident took place at 11.30 pm on August 5 and an FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday night at Sangvi police station.
Officers said the complainant, identified as 29-year-old Ajay Mahadev Dolare from Bhosari, is a food delivery executive.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the night of August 5, he was on Navi Sangvi on the way to Pimple Gurav road when two persons on a sports bike snatched the cell phone that was hanging from a strap around his neck. Dolare raised an alarm but the suspects fled at high speed.
Assistant Inspector Tanaji Bhogam, who is leading the probe, said the sleuths were working on various clues, including the use of high-end sports bikes, as a modus operandi.
In June, Pimpri Chinchwad police had busted a gang which was recruiting minor boys for chain snatching using high end sports bikes. The probe revealed that gang members had told the boys’ parents that they were being employed in packers and movers services.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Latest News
New Zealand batter Ross Taylor makes racism claim in new book
Sonam Kapoor expected paparazzi to greet her at airport, was surprised when nobody showed up: ‘Didn’t know you had to call them there’
French scientist pranks netizens with a fake picture of a red star
Raksha Bandhan: The rakhi colour that will bring your sibling prosperity as per their zodiac sign
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon ‘underrated’: ‘They think they’re big stars in their head’
Nadal confirms he will compete at Cincinnati
More than 15 lakh hectares of crop area in Maharashtra hit by latest spell of heavy rain
Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia doesn’t think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a good match: ‘He looks so small in front of her’
PM’s housing-for-all promise a sham: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee
Food delivery agent robbed by suspects on high-end sports bike
Man accused in rape case arrested after woman ‘dies by suicide’
Peddling fake scheme, fraudsters dupe couple