Food delivery agent robbed by suspects on high-end sports bike

A 29-year-old food delivery executive was robbed of his cell phone by two suspects who came riding a high-end sports bike in Navi Sangvi area.

The incident comes just days after the Pimpri Chinchwad police had busted a gang which was training minors to use high-end sports bikes to snatch chains.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on August 5 and an FIR in the case was registered on Tuesday night at Sangvi police station.

Officers said the complainant, identified as 29-year-old Ajay Mahadev Dolare from Bhosari, is a food delivery executive.

On the night of August 5, he was on Navi Sangvi on the way to Pimple Gurav road when two persons on a sports bike snatched the cell phone that was hanging from a strap around his neck. Dolare raised an alarm but the suspects fled at high speed.

Assistant Inspector Tanaji Bhogam, who is leading the probe, said the sleuths were working on various clues, including the use of high-end sports bikes, as a modus operandi.

In June, Pimpri Chinchwad police had busted a gang which was recruiting minor boys for chain snatching using high end sports bikes. The probe revealed that gang members had told the boys’ parents that they were being employed in packers and movers services.