Pune: Fond guru-shishya anecdotes, memories of Pt Joshi, Lata Mangeshkar at tribute event

“A lot of legendary musicians have left us — Pt Birju Maharaj and Lata Mangeshkar. This vacuum can’t be filled, but we can feel the presence of the doyens through the art they have left behind. It’s like a dare to come on stage at my age. This is my tribute to Panditji,” said renowned classical vocalist Prabha Atre (89). Her performance was a part of Abhivadan, which marks the birth centenary of Hindustani music legend Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and concluded on February 13 at Sawai Gandharwa Smarak Hall.

Organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, the finale was originally scheduled for February 6, but was postponed due to the passing of Mangeshkar. The event featured Pandit Joshi’s disciple and famous Kirana gharana classical singer Anand Bhate, whose performance included a rendition of Baje Re Muraliya Baje, originally sung by Mangeshkar and Pandit Joshi.

“It is my fortune that I could learn classical music from Pandit Joshi. I remember that when his health deteriorated in 2010 and my performance was scheduled in Sawai Gandharwa, I visited him in the morning to take his blessings. He said that if it were possible, he would attend my performance. To my astonishment, he came and I can’t forget that day. That was a kind of strong bond we shared as a guru and shishya,” he said.

Pandit Joshi’s son, disciple and Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal’s executive president Shrinivas Joshi said, “Sawai Gandharwa is a big event that could not happen due to Covid norms. But this was Pandit Joshi’s birth centenary and that’s why we planned this special event in which we invited artists who evoke the legacy of Kirana gharana besides up-and-coming talent.”

He added, “On the recent loss of India’s nightingale, I remember something Panditji used to always share. Everyone knows about their bond and music but this memory is special. In those days even artists used to travel in local trains. So, Panditji and Lata didi shared a common interest of reading Marathi detective stories while travelling. They used to exchange these story books too.”

Panditji’s disciple and a well-known face of Kirana gharana, Pandit Upendra Bhat, who had also performed at the festival, said, “People like Panditji and Lata didi just were cosmic energies sent by God in human bodies. I used to adore him and got the chance to witness and learn his music closely. That was the time I decided I wanted to serve him for a lifetime. No one did, can or will sing like him.” The event ended with rare clips of Pandit Joshi singing natyasangeet.