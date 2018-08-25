Follow HC directives on pandals, Pune Mayor tells Ganesh mandals

Mayor Mukta Tilak addresses representatives of Ganesh mandals on Friday. (Express photo) Mayor Mukta Tilak addresses representatives of Ganesh mandals on Friday. (Express photo)

Mayor Mukta Tilak on Friday urged Ganesh mandals to follow the directions issued by the Bombay High Court and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding setting up of pandals. Ganesh festival will be celebrated from September 13 to 23. In a meeting with representatives of the Ganesh mandals, the mayor said the committees should ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the festival.

“The Bombay High Court has laid down guidelines for setting up of pandals. The Ganesh committees should follow them and cooperate with the PMC,” said Tilak. She said the Ganesh mandals needed to ensure that the pandals did not hamper traffic movement in their areas. No committee should take any illegal power connection for the pandals and the sound limit of music systems should be maintained, she added.

Tilak said the PMC would provide facilities for idol immersion at various locations in the city and put safety measures in place. A single-window system will be made available for the convenience of the committees to seek permission for pandals, electricity connection and police permission, Tilak added.

The PMC will appoint a coordination officer at each of the 15 ward offices. Toll-free mobile and WhatsApp numbers will be made available for the convenience of people during the festival, she said. The Ganesh mandals should depute members for traffic management during the festival, she said.

