Folk Studio

In 2006,Shilpa Rao sang To se naina laage for the film Anwar. The song became so popular that the rest is history. Known for her soulful melodies in a number of Bollywood films,Rao has cemented her place in the industry in less than a decade. Her latest project is a tour with Hard Rock Café (HRC) where she will re-introduce the audience to the roots of Bollywood,or rather,Indian music. My performances will include a mix of Bollywood tracks that Ive sung,and folksy stuff that I will present in a new style. Music is a reflection of peoples taste. As the taste changes,so does the trend in music. Now,the trend is retro. People want to revisit stuff that their parents or grandparents listened to,so why not give them a tour of our folk songs,which is the basis of Indian music? says Rao,who will perform at HRC,Koregaon Park,on Thursday. Ask her what her favourite folk song is and without missing a second,she replies Chhalla. I will be singing it at my gig too.

Though she talks about revisiting folk music,Rao emphasises on doing so in a new style. She believes that it is a musicians job to keep introducing new varieties of music. The most important part of being a musician is to keep in touch with the audience,the ever-changing trends of the music scene in India and abroad, says Rao.

So she regularly visits concerts by indie bands as well as international artistes to keep a tab on the trends. If you want to cook,you must taste; if you want to write,you must read. Similarly,if you want to sing,you must listen, she adds. Rao reveals that she will be trying a new style for Pritams composition soon but is tightlipped about other future projects.

Trained in classical music,Rao was exposed to various genres of music during her childhood. My father was a classical singer,so I used to hear him practise ragas and sing ghazals. My brother was a jazz pianist,so there was a lot of jazz music too played at home, recalls Rao,as she points out that the first criteria for an aspiring musician is to be open to various genres of music.

Every genre of music that I listened to has had a different influence on me as a vocalist. Every genre has something new to teach me and make me understand myself in a better way, she adds. Apart from singing some chart-topping hits in Bollywood,such as Manmarziyaan in Lootera and Subhaanallah in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,Rao was also a member of an indie act,Band Called Nine,which released their debut album titled Rewind in 2011.

The band worked with a genre of folk music called Qissa Goi,which fused the elements of storytelling into song writing. Along with Rao,the band included lyricist Neelesh Misra and composer Amartya Rahut. After our debut album,everyone has got busy with their own work. We have kept the band on hold for now, says Rao,who will be performing along with a new set of musicians during her HRC tour.

Shilpa Rao will perform at

Hard Rock Café,Koregaon Park,

on Thursday,8 pm onwards

