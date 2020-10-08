Folk artist found hanging, police suspect suicide

Primary probe points to suicide," said Senior Inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station. (Representational)

In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old stage artist was found hanging at her home in Hadapsar on Tuesday. Police have identified the deceased as Vishakha Kale, a resident of Gondhalenagar, who had performed in many folk art-based stage shows in the past.

“The deceased lived with her sister and parents. On Tuesday, her family members had gone out… when they returned, they found her hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen. Primary probe points to suicide,” said Senior Inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station.

Sathe added, “The family members, in their statement, have told us that Kale had met with an accident in November last year and suffered major facial injuries. Since then, she had been suffering from depression. The suicide prima facie seems to be a fallout of that. Further probe is on.”

Officials said that Kale had performed in the past in many stage events and some TV programmes based on folk dances of Maharashtra.

