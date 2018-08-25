Focus on core policing, increasing people’s participation: Pune Police Commissioner

‘Importance will be given to skill development of policemen,’ says Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) ‘Importance will be given to skill development of policemen,’ says Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

To control the law and order situation in the city, the focus will be on “core policing”, taking inputs from stakeholders and increasing people’s participation for crime prevention, said Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham on Friday.

Venkatesham was speaking to the media during the event, Meet the Press, organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists. He said the city police was taking issues related to national security seriously. Also, more attention was being paid to problems faced by common people. For this, initiatives like BuddyCop have been introduced and a WhatsApp number is being circulated so that people can pass on information regarding crimes and traffic problems.

These initiatives will also be intensified and expanded. “Besides, importance will be given to skill development of policemen. Lessons on effective use of technology will be imparted and skills of the police force in dealing with cyber and economic offences will be upgraded,” he said.

To find a way to ease the traffic problems in the city, Venkatesham said he was holding a meeting with engineers of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). “Engineering, Education and Enforcement model will be taken up to find solutions for traffic problems and reduce the number of road accidents in the city. The outgoing DCP traffic, Ashok Morale, has identified about 260 points regarding road safety and the new DCP traffic, Tejasvi Satpute, has also identified 14 issues that will be discussed with PMC engineers,” he said.

“Police will focus on enforcement too. Those who will violate traffic rules will be dealt with strictly. Also, strict action will be taken against those causing harm to traffic police. I believe self-enforcement is more important. People should follow traffic discipline,” said Venkatesham. He added that police would take action against Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses that add to traffic issues in the city. He said he would speak to PMPML officials and also its former chief Tukaram Munde to make the situation better.

Venkatesham also assured that the city would soon get a “cyber police station.” “We are working on infrastructure issues regarding the cyber police station,” he said. Venkatesham said they also plan to engage educational organisations in the city to carry out research and evaluation of crime. “Analysis of crimes done by experts from sociology, psychology, management and other departments will help us,” he said.

Citing incidents of rape, the officer said, “This year, 207 cases of rape have been registered with the city police. We found that in five of these cases, the accused is unknown to the victim. In other cases, the accused is known to the victim. So we are thinking whether systematic intervention can be done in such cases by involving educational organisations.”

