Flyers from Maharashtra no longer require negative RT-PCRT test at Delhi Airport

Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report anymore. (Express Photo/File)

Air travellers from Maharashtra will no longer require to carry a negative RT-PCR test result when they land at Delhi Airport, officials said. For a while now, those arriving at Delhi from these states, namely Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, were required to carry a recent RT-PCR report showing the absence of a Covid-19 infection.

On Monday, the authorities have done away with this norm. “As per the latest guidelines, RT-PCR report is not required for domestic arrivals from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” a Delhi Airport official informed The Indian Express.

The RT-PCR compulsion for travellers from Maharashtra had come in place in April 2021 as Covid-19 cases in the state increased. As per the norm, all the passengers arriving from Maharashtra required to carry a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure). Flyers who did not carry a negative report were required to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Air Vistara and SpiceJet confirmed the development on their social media handles. SpiceJet said, “Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report anymore. Please refer to the detailed state-wise guidelines before your travel date.”