Flowers aplenty, profits scarce for farmers, traders ahead of Dussehra

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

For flower farmers and traders at Pune’s Market Yard, Dussehra has brought little reason to celebrate this year. Lower rainfall has meant less damage to flowers in the fields, resulting in a bumper supply that has driven prices down sharply. Farmers are struggling to recover even their production and transportation costs.

Flowers that fetched considerably higher prices last year are now selling for almost half as much in several cases. For growers and traders bringing produce to Pune from areas such as Saswad, Karmala and Marathwada, the falling rates have translated into mounting losses, even as demand typically rises around the festival.

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Pravin Mane, who brings flowers from Saswad to Market Yard, said prices had declined considerably compared with last year. A kilogram of aster, which sold for Rs 300 last year, is now priced at Rs 200. Shevanti has fallen from Rs 200 to Rs 100 per kg, while kabutar flowers, which fetched Rs 300 last year, are now selling for Rs 150.

Marigold, commonly used for Dussehra decorations and religious offerings, has also seen a decline in prices. Balasaheb Rawade said lower rainfall had reduced crop damage, leaving farmers with more produce to bring to the market.

Pune Market Yard sees bumper flower supply ahead of Dussehra, but prices crash leaving farmers in loss (Express photo) Pune Market Yard sees bumper flower supply ahead of Dussehra, but prices crash leaving farmers in loss (Express photo)

“Low rains meant that a lot of stock did not get damaged as they usually do. This meant a big influx into the market, dropping the prices,” Rawade said.

Yellow marigold, or zhendu, which sold for Rs 100 per kg last year at his shop, is now selling for around Rs 70. Orange marigold prices have dropped from Rs 100 to Rs 50 per kg. Shevanti, too, has declined from Rs 150 to Rs 80 per kg, he said.

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Karthik Kunjir, another trader at Market Yard, also attributed the fall in prices to the large quantity of flowers arriving in the market. Yellow and orange marigolds are selling for Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg, compared with more than Rs 50 per kg last year at his shop.

While the increased supply may benefit buyers looking for flowers for the festival, it has left growers and traders struggling to make ends meet. Larger quantities of produce have not translated into better earnings as prices continue to fall.

The situation is particularly difficult for those bringing flowers from outside Pune. Paban Chaudhary and farmer Tanaji Pawar, who travelled from Marathwada, brought 480 crates of flowers to Market Yard. Despite transporting such a large consignment, they said the prices offered in Pune had left them facing losses.

“Last year, we got Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kilo, but now we are getting only Rs 30 to Rs 40. We could not even cover the transportation charges from there to here. It is a big loss for us,” they said.

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Transport costs have added to the pressure on traders travelling long distances. Santosh Nanavare, who brings flowers from Karmala taluka, said hiring a truck alone costs Rs 9,000.

“With such low prices, we cannot even cover that cost,” Nanavare said.

With Dussehra approaching, the large volume of flowers arriving at Market Yard has done little to improve growers’ earnings. Instead, lower prices and rising transportation pressures have left farmers counting their losses during what is usually a crucial period for sales.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express