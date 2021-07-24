Flood relief war room set up at Army’s Southern Command headquarters in Pune

The Southern Command of the Indian Army Saturday said it has set up a flood relief operation war room at the command headquarters in Pune to monitor the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-battered districts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, 10 more relief teams have been kept on standby, in addition to the 15 already deployed in affected areas.

With the unprecedented rains and resultant overflowing of various rivers, a number of areas in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra have been affected by flooding.

Army personnel involved in rescue operations in flood-battered districts of Maharashtra. (Express Photo)

Following a requisition from the civil administration, the Southern Command has mobilised flood relief and rescue teams to assist the locals in flood-affected areas. As on Saturday, a total of 15 flood relief teams from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineering Group, Pune, have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Sangli, Palus, Burli and Chiplun areas.

Army columns are also involved in the rescue of local villagers stranded in submerged areas, and in restoring normalcy in these regions. Over 100 persons have been rescued from the affected areas and have been relocated to safe locations.

The Indian Army is also providing cooked meals and drinking water in tankers to the villagers. Medical camps have also been established wherein, medical teams of Army doctors and nursing assistants have been deployed for providing necessary first aid and medicines to locals being evacuated from flood- affected areas.

Meanwhile, Army’s engineering formations have cleared the main route at Posare Budruk village of Ratnagiri district, which was blocked due to landslide.