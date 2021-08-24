FLO, Pune Chapter lights up military establishments in city

FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Pune Chapter has undertaken a unique initiative to mark their respect for the Indian Army by lighting up some of the iconic military installations in the city while commemorating the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Usha Poonawalla, chairperson of the Pune Chapter, said permanent tri-colour lighting has been installed at the entrance of Southern Command, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Statute, National War Memorial, the Clock Tower and the Late General Arunkumar Vaidya Smarak.

The FLO, Pune Chapter also donated six sewing machines to the widows of soldiers in the presence of Ujjwala Singhania, FICCI FLO national president and Anita Nain, president (regional) of the Army Wives Welfare Association.