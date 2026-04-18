Flight operations resume at Pune airport after IAF aircraft ‘incident’

Passengers faced considerable inconvenience as the disruption to operations at the Pune airport led to last-minute cancellations, diversions etc. (File photo)

Flight operations at Pune airport limped back to normalcy on Saturday morning after an overnight disruption caused by an incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. According to the airport officials, departure operations resumed from 7.30 am, while arrivals commenced from 8 am.

Sources said that IAF personnel at the Air Force Station Pune worked through the night to restore the runway, enabling the resumption of safe flying operations at the earliest. The runway was declared operational at 8 am.

“Following the repairs, the first arrival (Fly91 from Mopa) landed at 0858 hrs and the first departure (SpiceJet 937 to Delhi) departed at 0917 hrs. Flight operations have now returned to normal,” a press release issued by the Pune airport director stated.