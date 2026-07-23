50-minute flight, one-hour baggage wait: Delays at Pune airport draw passenger ire

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Several passengers flying into Pune have taken to social media in recent months to complain about long delays in receiving their checked-in baggage, with some alleging that waiting close to an hour has become routine during late evening arrivals.
The latest complaint came from flyer Jesal Sampat, who recounted his experience to The Indian Express on Thursday.
“Our IndiGo flight 6E 426 from Hyderabad to Pune on July 21 landed at 9.45 pm, but our luggage reached the conveyor belt only at 10.45 pm. Waiting that long was a major inconvenience as I was travelling with my wife and our young child. Around 150 passengers were affected. At Pune airport, waiting an hour for your luggage has become the new normal with IndiGo. This was the sixth time I have faced this recurring issue in the last few months,” he said.
“What is surprising is that the flight from Hyderabad to Pune took just 50 minutes, but it took an hour to receive our baggage. During that time, five flights operated by other airlines landed, and their passengers had already collected their luggage and left while we were still waiting. Our baggage was also wet. Airlines should ensure that luggage is delivered promptly and handled properly,” Sampat added.
This is not an isolated incident. On May 1, a passenger arriving in Pune from Coimbatore reported that although the flight landed around 10 pm, baggage was delivered only at 11.30 pm.
Asked about the delays, a source, requesting anonymity, attributed them to congestion at Pune airport. Airport authorities, however, disputed the claim.
Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said the airport’s baggage-handling infrastructure was adequate.
“As far as airport infrastructure is concerned, all five arrival baggage belts are fully operational and sufficient to handle the current arrival traffic. The responsibility for baggage delivery, including timely unloading and placing baggage on the conveyor belts, rests entirely with the respective airlines and their ground handling agencies,” he told The Indian Express.
Under a directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on February 16, 2024, seven airlines — Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect and Air India Express — are required to deliver the first bag within 10 minutes of aircraft engine shutdown and the last bag within 30 minutes.
The 30-minute deadline is also part of the Service Quality Requirements under the Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA).
Passenger complaints suggest the delays are largely concentrated during the late evening hours, with IndiGo passengers appearing to be among the worst affected. According to Pune airport’s official X account, IndiGo operates 58 of the airport’s 101 scheduled daily flight movements, accounting for more than half of all arrivals and departures. The airline also operates over 20 arrivals and departures between 8 pm and 4 am.
K Shambhavi, a frequent flyer through Pune airport, said the delays disrupt onward travel plans.
“It is not just an inconvenience. When you land late in the evening and then wait an hour for your baggage, it affects cab bookings, connecting travel and everything else,” she said.
“Airlines and the airport keep blaming each other, but passengers are the ones who suffer. There needs to be better coordination between the airlines, ground handling agencies and airport authorities, especially during the evening peak when multiple flights arrive in quick succession,” she added.