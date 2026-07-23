50-minute flight, one-hour baggage wait: Delays at Pune airport draw passenger ire

Several passengers flying into Pune have taken to social media in recent months to complain about long delays in receiving their checked-in baggage, with some alleging that waiting close to an hour has become routine during late evening arrivals.

The latest complaint came from flyer Jesal Sampat, who recounted his experience to The Indian Express on Thursday.

“Our IndiGo flight 6E 426 from Hyderabad to Pune on July 21 landed at 9.45 pm, but our luggage reached the conveyor belt only at 10.45 pm. Waiting that long was a major inconvenience as I was travelling with my wife and our young child. Around 150 passengers were affected. At Pune airport, waiting an hour for your luggage has become the new normal with IndiGo. This was the sixth time I have faced this recurring issue in the last few months,” he said.