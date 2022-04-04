Flesh trade racket busted in Pimpri Chinchwad

April 4, 2022 1:30:05 am
THE PIMPRI Chinchwad police have busted an alleged flesh trade racket running from a spa and wellness centre in Pimple Saudagar area and have rescued four women. Police have arrested the spa manager and have launched a search for its owner.
The bust was conducted by the Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police late on April 1 evening. An FIR in the case was filed on April 2. Police have arrested the 25-year-old spa manager.
An official from the cell said that after receiving a tip-off about a flesh trade racket being run from a spa, a raid was conducted at the establishment.
The police have launched a search for the owner, a woman aged around 35. They have rescued four women — two from Maharashtra and two from West Bengal — who were allegedly forced into prostitution.
