Flautist found dead at cultural institute in suspected suicide, cops probe phone communications

Another officer added, "Likhite belonged to a family of musicians from Indore. We have spoken to her immediate family and are in contact with them for the probe. We have got to know that she has performed with several senior artists including Hariprasad Chaurasia."

A 25-YEAR-OLD flautist from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who was undergoing a postgraduate course at a spiritual and cultural institute at Mulshi near Pune, was found dead at her room at the institute’s hostel in a suspected case of suicide. Pune Rural police have launched a probe into her cell phone communications and transactions in the days prior to her death. Information about the incident was shared with the media on Tuesday.

Pune Rural police have identified the deceased as Renuka Harshwardhan Likhite (25), who hailed from Indore and was in her second year of a Master of Arts programme in Music (Flute) at a spiritual and cultural education institute located at Kolwan in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. Likhite was found dead at her hostel room on April 6.