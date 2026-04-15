Flautist found dead at cultural institute in suspected suicide, cops probe phone communications

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A 25-YEAR-OLD flautist from Indore in Madhya Pradesh who was undergoing a postgraduate course at a spiritual and cultural institute at Mulshi near Pune, was found dead at her room at the institute’s hostel in a suspected case of suicide. Pune Rural police have launched a probe into her cell phone communications and transactions in the days prior to her death. Information about the incident was shared with the media on Tuesday.
Pune Rural police have identified the deceased as Renuka Harshwardhan Likhite (25), who hailed from Indore and was in her second year of a Master of Arts programme in Music (Flute) at a spiritual and cultural education institute located at Kolwan in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. Likhite was found dead at her hostel room on April 6.
“Likhite had not responded to calls from her family for two days nor did she attend classes and other activities. The family informed their relatives from Pune who came to the institute campus on April 6. Family and institute authorities found her dead in her room hanging to the window with a dupatta. Initial observations pointed to suicide. Primary findings of post mortem are consistant with suicide.” said an officer from Pune Rural police.
Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) which is preliminary registration for any ‘unnatural death’ including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances. The ADR has been registered at Paud police station and an inquiry is underway.
The officer added, “We have sent the phone of the deceased for forensic analysis. The data awaited. We have some leads on which we are working. We will be probing the phone communications and transactions of the deceased from the few days prior to her death.”
Another officer added, “Likhite belonged to a family of musicians from Indore. We have spoken to her immediate family and are in contact with them for the probe. We have got to know that she has performed with several senior artists including Hariprasad Chaurasia.”