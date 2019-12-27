Pune metro: Flag-off date will be decided after trial run, says Maha-Metro chief

Metro coaches heading from Nagpur to Pune. (Express photo) Metro coaches heading from Nagpur to Pune. (Express photo)

Maha-Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit on Wednesday said the agency, which is in charge of the Pune Metro project, has executed work on the five-km stretch of Pimpri-Dapodi, or corridor one, in “record” 30 months’ time. Dixit said Maha-Metro was getting ready to flag off services on the route, but stopped short of declaring the date of the launch.

“After we conduct trial run of coaches that are being brought to Pune from Nagpur, we plan to start the service on Pimpri to Phugewadi-Dapodi route,” said Dixit. Asked whether the Metro service will start in January, as expected, Dixit said, “We plan to start it once the trial runs are over, but are not in a position right now to reveal the exact date. We want to get the trial runs done and only then will we decide the flag-off date”.

“In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Metro services will start in a few days, while in Pune city, we are planning for a June launch,” he added.

Dixit claimed that the execution of Pune Metro work on the five-km stretch has been the fastest compared to any metro service in Maharashtra. “This is the fastest… we are starting trial runs and then will start the commercial service,” he said.

Maha Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane said the trial runs will be carried out till the agency gets everything right. “We have to ensure that we get every aspect spot on. Therefore, we can’t as of now announce the commercial launch of the service,” he said.

The first pillar piling work for Pune Metro started in June 2017. Civil works, such as laying of rails, installing signals and other works were completed in a record time of 30 months, said Sonawane. “New Metro train coaches manufactured by CRRC under the contract of Nagpur Metro are being brought for Pune Metro. A total of two Metro train sets have left Nagpur and are expected to arrive in Pune on December 28 or 29,” he said.

After the coaches were manufactured, various equipment was fitted to them. “Trials and tests were conducted and exterior decoration was done in the coach depot. Since the construction of the depot in Pune is still underway, these Metro coaches were first taken to Nagpur for primary tests and trials…,” said Sonawane.

Each Metro train will have three coaches and the capacity to hold 950-970 passengers. One coach will be reserved for women. “All coaches of the Metro train are interconnected to facilitate easy movement of passengers from one coach to another. The trains are made of stainless steel… they can run at a maximum speed of 90 km,” said Sonawane.

